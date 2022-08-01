OKC Blue: Georgios Kalaitzakis Signs With Panathinaikos, Reunites With Twin Brother

Georgios Kalaitzakis is returning overseas.

As reported, Georgios Kalaitzakis has agreed to a contract with Panathinaikos of the EuroLeague. The 23-year-old will be inked to a two-year deal.

After being selected 60th by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Bucks waived the wing following nine games in the NBA. Following a successful waiver claim, Kalaitzakis subsequently joined the Oklahoma City Blue last December.

In 31 games (2 starts) for the Blue, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists across a 19.7-minute stint.

Following his G League stint, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed him to a 10-day contract in April. Across four games with the franchise, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Panathinaikos signed Georgios’ twin brother, Panagiotis, earlier last month, opening the door for a brotherly reunion. With Georgios returning overseas, it will be his third stint with Panathinaikos, playing for the club from 2015-19 and during the 2020-21 season.

Without Kalaitzakis, the Oklahoma City Blue will be looking to field minutes at the wing positions. As a defensive-oriented wing, Eugene Omoruyi, the Thunder’s second two-way signee, may see ample playing time and a role similar to the Greek guard.

