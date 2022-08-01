Skip to main content

OKC Blue: Georgios Kalaitzakis Signs With Panathinaikos, Reunites With Twin Brother

Georgios Kalaitzakis fielded solid production for the Blue last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Georgios Kalaitzakis is returning overseas.

As reported, Georgios Kalaitzakis has agreed to a contract with Panathinaikos of the EuroLeague. The 23-year-old will be inked to a two-year deal.

After being selected 60th by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Bucks waived the wing following nine games in the NBA. Following a successful waiver claim, Kalaitzakis subsequently joined the Oklahoma City Blue last December.

In 31 games (2 starts) for the Blue, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists across a 19.7-minute stint.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Following his G League stint, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed him to a 10-day contract in April. Across four games with the franchise, he averaged 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Panathinaikos signed Georgios’ twin brother, Panagiotis, earlier last month, opening the door for a brotherly reunion. With Georgios returning overseas, it will be his third stint with Panathinaikos, playing for the club from 2015-19 and during the 2020-21 season.

Without Kalaitzakis, the Oklahoma City Blue will be looking to field minutes at the wing positions. As a defensive-oriented wing, Eugene Omoruyi, the Thunder’s second two-way signee, may see ample playing time and a role similar to the Greek guard.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Russell Westbrook is guarded by Lu Dort
News

OKC Thunder: What Would it Take to Make Play-In?

By Nick Crain3 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

OKC’s Chet Holmgren Showcases Versatile Offensive Skillset

By Derek Parker17 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero
News

Holmgren Shows Blocking Sklillset at Pro-Am

By Chris Becker20 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Chet Holmgren: Top Plays and Highlights from CrawsOver Pro-Am

By Inside The Thunder Staff23 hours ago
Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Blue
News

OKC Blue: Zavier Simpson Signs Exhibit-10 Deal With Magic

By Ben CreiderJul 31, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft
News

Chet Holmgren Brings Added Attention to Oklahoma City

By Derek ParkerJul 30, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero
News

How to Watch Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero At CrawsOver

By Inside The Thunder StaffJul 30, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
Kenrich Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Analyzing Oklahoma City’s Potential Second Unit

By Ross LovelaceJul 30, 2022 5:09 PM EDT