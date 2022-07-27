OKC Blue: How Sacha Killeya-Jones Fits into Bricktown's Blueprint

The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun their preparations for G League play.

As reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Sacha Killeya-Jones to an Exhibit-10 deal.

While an Exhibit-10 deal places Killeya-Jones on a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract that counts against Oklahoma City’s offseason roster – most signings of this structure result in an eventual spot in the G League.

Under the conditions the Thunder waive Killeya-Jones at any point in the pre-season process, his G League rights will be obtained by the Oklahoma City Blue. And, if he remains with the Blue for a minimum of 60 days, he’ll be guaranteed $50,000.

As time has shown, most Exhibit-10 cycles result in the team’s signing a player, retaining them for a brief stint, and waiving them in an effort to obtain their G League rights.

The Oklahoma City Blue have been busy in this aspect, signing eight players to Exhibit-10 contracts last season and five in the year prior.

Nazr Mohammed has sourced a breeding ground with inking players to such contracts, fielding an impressive resume of NBA call-ups and solidified rotational pieces in his time at the helm.

When breaking down Killeya-Jones, he meshed right into one of Mohammed’s most successful archetypes.

The Oklahoma City Blue have carried some patterns over the last few seasons, and its roots can be dated to its NBA counterpart.

Lengthy wings have much been part of the Thunder’s process. From the days of Andre Roberson and Josh Huestis to Terrance Ferguson, the early inklings of larger wings have been there. As showcased these past two seasons, the Blue have also grown a strong liking towards these prospects.

Headed into the 2020-21 season, the Blue signed Melvin Frazier Jr., a 6-foot-6, 7-foot-2 wingspan guard to an Exhibit-10 contract. They elected to retain him for last season, too. At the NBA level, the Thunder just added Jalen Williams, who carries identical measurables to Frazier Jr. For the team’s latest two-way signing, Eugene Omoruyi, his 6-foot-6, 7-foot-1 wingspan basically mirrors the others, as well.

To no surprise, these types of players have shown success within the Thunder’s system. However, its frontcourt archetype has shown immense development – and Killeya-Jones may just fit the bill.

Over the last two seasons, the Oklahoma City Blue have cemented themselves as the top breeding grounds for centers. From the likes of Moses Brown and Omer Yurtseven two seasons ago to D.J. Wilson and Olivier Sarr last year – their bully-ball style of play has been near-unstoppable at the NBA level – and it’s translated to the big stage.

At 6-foot-11, with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Killeya-Jones has been coined a tweener between the four and five positions. That label hardly applied to anybody else in the years prior. Despite the potential position woes, the 23-year-old makes up for it with an unteachable trait the Blue have prided themselves upon, effort.

Showcased by the Blue’s top 10 placements in rebounding the past two seasons (1st in 2020-21), the roster is built around salvaging missed shots – specifically in the offensive rebounding department.

In the last two seasons, the Blue have fielded three of the league’s best offensive rebounders by ORP (offensive rebounding percentage). Last season, Sarr finished with a 20.4 ORP (second in G League), Brown logged a league-best 24.8 ORP in 2020-21 and Yurtseven placed third at 15.7%.

There are some big shoes to fill for Killeya-Jones in this category. However, the big man is fresh off of averaging 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds (2.4 offensive) in the Israeli Super League and an 18.1 ORP with the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League.

Killeya-Jones is a certified hustler when it comes to cleaning the glass. While not being a premier pick-and-pop option, his ability to roll the basket, crash the glass, and create extra possessions make him the perfect project in line for the Blue’s top archetype.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.