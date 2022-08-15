Skip to main content

OKC Blue: Jaylen Hoard Inks Partially-Guaranteed Deal With Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv

Jaylen Hoard's deal may become fully guaranteed if he makes the regular-season roster.
Oklahoma City Blue forward Jaylen Hoard has agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv, per Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.

The contract will become fully guaranteed if he makes the team’s regular-season roster.

Hoard played two seasons with the Oklahoma CIty Blue, logging a career 54 appearances (28 starts) for the franchise. The 23-year-old posted a career 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in a 23.4-minute slate.

During his tenure with the Blue, Hoard netted a two-way contract in his 2020-21 season and two 10-day call-ups in his 2021-22 campaign, both with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds across 19 appearances (0 starts) for the Thunder. In seven appearances (5 starts) for the Blue in the 2021-22 season, he claimed averages of 14.7 points and 12.0 rebounds, highlighted by a 27-point, 24-rebound effort versus the Portland Trail Blazers on April 5.

The 6-foot-8 forward will be contending for a roster spot on newly renamed Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv, who compete in both the Israeli Basketball League and in EuroCup play.

Tel Aviv is headlined by former first-round pick James Young and J.P. Tokoto, who played for the Blue in the 2015-16 regular season.

