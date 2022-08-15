OKC Blue: Jaylen Hoard Inks Partially-Guaranteed Deal With Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv

Oklahoma City Blue forward Jaylen Hoard has agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv, per Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.

The contract will become fully guaranteed if he makes the team’s regular-season roster.

Hoard played two seasons with the Oklahoma CIty Blue, logging a career 54 appearances (28 starts) for the franchise. The 23-year-old posted a career 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in a 23.4-minute slate.

During his tenure with the Blue, Hoard netted a two-way contract in his 2020-21 season and two 10-day call-ups in his 2021-22 campaign, both with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds across 19 appearances (0 starts) for the Thunder. In seven appearances (5 starts) for the Blue in the 2021-22 season, he claimed averages of 14.7 points and 12.0 rebounds, highlighted by a 27-point, 24-rebound effort versus the Portland Trail Blazers on April 5.

The 6-foot-8 forward will be contending for a roster spot on newly renamed Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv, who compete in both the Israeli Basketball League and in EuroCup play.

Tel Aviv is headlined by former first-round pick James Young and J.P. Tokoto, who played for the Blue in the 2015-16 regular season.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.