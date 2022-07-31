OKC Blue: Zavier Simpson Signs Exhibit-10 Deal With Magic

Captain Hook has set sail on a new voyage.

As reported by Chris Haynes, Zavier Simpson has signed a contract with the Orlando Magic. Details of the transaction later clarified it was an Exhibit-10 contract.

Simpson, age 25, played for the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League, posting averaging of 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists across five games. In all, he ranked seventh in assists per game and second in total assists by one player at the outlet.

Following a breakout sophomore campaign for the Oklahoma City Blue, which saw Simpson average 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists, he earned a 10-day call-up with the Thunder to cap the season.

While Simpson’s future endeavors may still include the Thunder organization, the contractual details of his contract slim the odds. Under an Exhibit-10 deal, Simpson will be competing for a training camp spot on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. However, his G League rights have been shifted to the Lakeland Magic, meaning he’ll be heading to Orlando’s affiliate if he opts to play in the G League next season.

Simpson, otherwise known as “Captain Hook”, played an instrumental role in the Blue’s plans these past two seasons. In 62 games (47 starts) with the franchise, the guard accrued 745 points 373 assists, good for the sixth-most in Blue and Tulsa 66ers history.

With Simpson expected to depart from the affiliate, Nazr Mohammed will be searching to fill his role at the point guard spot. While Jahmi’us Ramsey has yet to sign elsewhere, the expectation is he will jump ship prior to the G League season. If that is the case, Exhibit-10 signee Jaden Shackelford may garner starting-level minutes if he plays for the Blue.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.