OKC Thunder Guard Trio Dazzles Fans in Preseason Action

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up the preseason with a remarkable 5-1 record, and while play prior to the regular season is not a proper indicator of long-term success, there is still plenty to be excited about following multiple encouraging performances from a trio of young perimeter players.

Second-year ball handlers Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, as well as defensive standout Lu Dort, all put up impressive statistics in OKC’s preseason campaign. Giddey and Mann appeared in five of the Thunder’s six preseason games, each missing Oklahoma City’s matchup with the Israeli club Ra’anana Maccabi.

Dort missed OKC’s first three contests with a concussion, and exited Thursday night’s preseason finale against the San Antonio Spurs after playing only 13 minutes.

Giddey averaged over 14 points, six rebounds and six assists per game in his five starts for the Thunder, shooting well over 52% from the field. As a passer, the sixth pick in the 2021 draft picked up right where he left off last season, threading the needle to connect with his teammates on beautiful inbounds passes.

The Australian guard has also looked more aggressive as a scorer on offense, often hunting shots as opposed to waiting for them to open up for him. The primary example of this is as a 3-point shooter, where Giddey looks much more comfortable letting the ball fly. The 20-year-old also recorded five steals in the Thunder’s first two preseason games.

Mann, another 2021 first-round pick, also built upon a successful rookie campaign in the offseason, strengthening his offensive game to further his abilities as a lethal scorer. The former Florida Gator looks smooth with the ball in his hands as a shooter and finisher, easily knocking down deep 3-point shots and using crafty dribble moves to slide by defenders and finish tough baskets at the rim.

Mann’s top performance came against the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL, when the 6-foot-5 wing torched the Australian club for 26 points in 23 minutes. Mann knocked down eight triples and missed only two shots all game.

23-year-old Lu Dort replicated his 2021-22 offensive output in limited preseason action this year, averaging 17 points and three rebounds per game compared to 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season.

The Canadian guard’s biggest offensive performance came in his return to the court against Ra’anana Maccabi, when Dort tallied 23 points and four made 3-pointers in less than 18 minutes. If Dort can continue to produce at this level offensively, consistently hitting shots from downtown while simultaneously maintaining his defensive prowess, the former undrafted free-agent will prove to everyone that he is worth the price of his contract.

