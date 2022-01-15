OKC Hopes to Emulate Memphis' Draft Success in Rebuild

The Memphis Grizzlies recently completed a relatively quick rebuild thanks in part to lottery lock and a drafting clinic.

The Grizzlies worst season came in 2017-18 as Memphis finished 22-60. This led to the franchise getting a huge piece to the puzzle in top five pick Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson stretches the floor and is an elite rim protector. He also still has room to grow and a high ceiling.

The following season, Memphis wasn’t bad enough to expect a top five pick. The Grizzlies went 33-49, good for 12th in the West. Somehow, thanks to the lottery gods, Memphis landed in the top three of the draft and selected Ja Morant at No. 2 overall. Morant has blossomed into a superstar.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are less-proven players, they have shown enough to be centerpieces on the Thunder. Both lottery picks, their ceilings are high with room to improve. Gilgeous-Alexander has shown shades of stardom, averaging just under 25 points per game last season. he take a leap similar to the one we’re seeing Morant take? If so, it makes OKC’s rebuilding process a lot easier.

The rest of Memphis’ full circle rebuild has come through great value picks in the draft. Sure, there are the few veterans like Kyle Anderson and Steven Adams, but their main core has come through the mid-to-late first round picks. Mid-to-late first round picks will be plentiful for the Thunder in the coming years.

Dillon Brooks has turned into a premier 3-and-D guy who can heat up in a hurry. He was picked in the second round. On the Thunder, Lu Dort is a similar type of player. Dort can reach that level if he continues to improve offensively.

Desmond Bane, who has turned into one of the best shooters in the NBA, was picked with the 30th overall pick. The TCU product is averaging 17.6 points per game. Memphis is also high on third-year Brandon Clarke. Clarke, who was selected at No. 21 is averaging 9.6 points per game on 64% shooting.

Oklahoma City has first-round picks that have shown plenty of promise, and the Thunder hopes the result can be similar to Memphis. Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins have all shown potential and had big performances. Even Darius Bazley has shown progress and continues to develop.

The other promising aspect of the Thunder’s rebuild, is that Oklahoma City is going to get at least one more shot at a top ten pick. Depending on how things play out, it could be more, but the Thunder are locked in to draft at least one more top prospect.

Patience is huge in OKC’s rebuild. As Memphis bolstered its depth and found its stats through the draft, the Thunder can follow that same model. While the Thunder’s core has to continue to evolve, OKC’s recent draft picks are an encouraging sign in a rebuild. If things go right, OKC can emulate Memphis’s draft success.

