OKC Schedule: Blue Complete Winter Showcase Cup, Thunder Continue Tradition

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s contests from game 30-40:

Schedule:

December 19: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7 pm

December 21: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7 pm

December 23: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7 pm

December 27: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 pm

December 29: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Charlotte Hornets, 6 pm

December 31: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 pm

January 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics, 7 pm

January 4: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Orlando Magic, 6 pm

January 6: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards, 7 pm

January 8: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6 pm

Winter Showcase Capper

The Oklahoma City Blue, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate, are slated to conclude their 15-game Winter Showcase Cup play in the back-end of December, leading to a one-week resting period prior to the G League regular season.

For the Thunder, this stretch will be an opportune time to bring back NBA players on assignment.

Last season alone, the Thunder assigned seven players to the Blue during Winter Showcase play: Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby, Aaron Wiggins, Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome, and Vit Krejci.

Home Cooking

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play seven-consecutive games at the Paycom Center from December 14-27, tying their longest-tenured home stretch of the season.

The Thunder will take on the Heat, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, Pelicans, and Spurs in their Paycom platter.

The slate will include one back-to-back set on December 16-17 versus the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

Thunder Tradition

The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their tradition of hosting a New Year’s Eve game this season, taking on the New York Knicks at the Paycom Center on December 31.

Their meeting with the Knicks will mark their 15th hosting a New Year’s Eve game, doing so each year since relocating to Oklahoma City in the 2008-09 season.

The Thunder are a career 11-3 in New Year’s Eve contests since relocation.

