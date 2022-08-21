OKC Schedule Breakdown: East Coast Endeavor, Meeting With Rockets Headline Games 10-20

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s contests from game 10-20:

Schedule:

November 9: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 pm

November 11: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 pm

November 13: Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks, 11 am

November 14: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics, 6:30 pm

November 16: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Washington Wizards, 6 pm

November 18: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies, 7 pm

November 21: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks, 7 pm

November 23: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 pm

November 25: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls, 7 pm

November 26: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets, 7 pm

Bow on the Big Three

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face No. 3 selection Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets on November 26, concluding a back-to-back set that will see the Thunder play the Bulls on November 25.

Oklahoma City, which is slated to face No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on November 1, will see both top 3 selections in the early portion of the season.

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick, posted 12 points and eight rebounds in his first meeting against Smith Jr. in the Las Vegas Summer League.

East Coast Endeavors

The Thunder tackle four-consecutive east coast matchups from November 13-18, taking on the Knicks, Celtics, Wizards, and Grizzlies in a six-day span which sees the team travel 1,541 miles before returning to the Paycom Center on November 21.

Bye Bye, Bucks

The Oklahoma City Thunder will complete their two-game standoff versus the Milwaukee Bucks on November 9, when the Thunder face the 2021 NBA Champions at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder travel to face the Bucks on November 5.

The Bucks will be the first team the Thunder will flip the page on this season, capping their regular-season meetings 11 games into the season.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.