The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s contests from game 20-30:

Schedule:

November 28: Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans, 7 pm

November 30: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 pm

December 3: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 pm

December 5: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Atlanta Hawks, 6:30 pm

December 7: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies, 7 pm

December 10: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Cleveland Cavaliers, 6:30 pm

December 12: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 pm

December 14: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat, 7 pm

December 16: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 pm

December 17: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7 pm

Road Trippin’

The Thunder embark on a five-game road stand, their largest of the 2022 calendar, in the opening segments of December.

In the five-game, 10-day stretch, the Thunder will face the Timberwolves, Hawks, Grizzlies, Cavaliers, and Mavericks in what will make a 3455.3-mile trip.

Roby Returns

The Oklahoma City Thunder will welcome back Isaiah Roby to the Paycom Center on November 30.

Roby, age 24, played 109 contests for the Oklahoma City Thunder across three seasons, placing averages of 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Last season, the Dixon-native posted a career-best 10.1 points while shooting 44.4% from distance. However, the Thunder waived the forward in the opening moments of July.

Battle of the Young Guns

Former Oklahoma Sooner Trae Young will take on the Thunder on December 5, in the thick of Oklahoma City’s five-game road stand.

Young, who played one season for the Oklahoma Sooners, has become one of the most prominent figures out of Oklahoma-based colleges at the NBA level.

The 23-year-old is a career 4-3 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

