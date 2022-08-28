OKC Schedule Breakdown: Return Dates For Former Thunder Members

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down when former Thunder members will be returning to the Paycom Center

Isaiah Roby - San Antonio Spurs

Return Dates:

November 30, 2022 - 7 pm CST

December 27, 2022 - 7 pm CST

Isaiah Roby logged 109 appearances for the Thunder from 2019-2022, being waived this July due to roster space.

The 24-year-old averaged a career-best 10.1 points while shooting 44.4% from three this past season.

Russell Westbrook - Los Angeles Lakers

Return Dates:

March 1, 2023 - 7 pm CST

Since relocating to Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook first in games played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (821.) In franchise history, he ranks fourth, placing behind Gary Payton (999,) Fred Brown (910), and Nick Collison (910) in the accolade.

Kevin Durant - Brooklyn Nets

Return Dates:

March 14, 2023 - 7 pm CST

In his last game at the Paycom Center, Durant placed 33 points in a 130-109 victory for the Nets.

James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers

Return Dates:

December 31, 2022 - 7 pm CST

In three New Year's Eve games with the Thunder, Harden averaged 10.0 points 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Steven Adams - Memphis Grizzlies

Return Dates:

December 17, 2022 - 7 pm CST

April 9, 2023 - 2:30 pm CST

Adams ranks seventh in combined Thunder and Supersonics history in rebounds, logging 4,029 boards with the franchise.

Paul George - Los Angeles Clippers

Return Dates:

October 25, 2022 - 7 pm CST

October 27, 2022 - 7 pm CST

Across two seasons for the Thunder, George averaged 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 156 games.

Chris Paul - Phoenix Suns

Return Dates:

March 19, 2023 - 2:30 pm CST

April 2, 2023 - 6 pm CST

At age 35 during the 2019-20 playoffs, there has been no Thunder played older than Paul since he was dealt in the 2020 offseason.

