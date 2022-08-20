OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Break National T.V. Drought, Face Jaden Ivey in First 10 Games

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s first ten contests:

Schedule:

October 19: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 pm

October 22: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets, October 22, 8 pm

October 23: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 pm

October 25: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7 pm

October 27: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7 pm

October 29: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks, 8 pm

November 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic, 6:30 pm (TNT)

November 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 pm

November 5: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Milwaukee Bucks, 7 pm

November 7: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Detroit Pistons, 6:30 pm

Back on the Big Stage

For the first time in 790 days, the Oklahoma City Thunder will return to the national-television lights on November 1, to face the Orlando Magic.

In the contest, which will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. CST, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will go toe-to-toe with No. 2 pick, Chet Holmgren.

The November meeting will mark the Thunder’s lone nationally-televised contest of the regular season.

Rotational Recharge

The Thunder will carry their first back-to-back set of the season on October 22 and October 23, when Oklahoma City will play in Denver and promptly head to the Paycom Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Due to the quick turnaround, October 23 will be a marquee game for Mark Daigneault to experiment with the back-end of the roster. In particular, the Thunder’s incoming rookie class.

Last season, the Thunder tended to move veteran minutes to the younger core in back-to-back sets, meaning Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams could see their minutes shifted in such contests.

Poison Ivy

The Thunder are set to face the Cade Cunningham-led Detroit Pistons on November 7 in Detroit.

As the contest will see former Oklahoma State standout Cunningham face the Thunder, No. 5 pick, Jaden Ivey, will be making his debut versus the Thunder organization.

Ivey was expected to face Holmgren in the Las Vegas Summer League. However, an early injury to the Purdue product wiped out a debut opportunity.

