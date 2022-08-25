OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Face Rockets, Head to Denver For All Star Weekend in Games 50-60

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s contests from game 50 to 60:

Schedule:

February 1: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets, 7 pm

February 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 7 pm

February 6: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors, 9 pm

February 7: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 pm

February 10: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers, 9 pm

February 13: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7 pm

February 15: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 7 pm

February 23: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz, 8 pm

February 24: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns, 8 pm

February 26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings, 6 pm

All-Star Aspirations

NBA 2023 All-Star Weekend will begin on Friday, February 17, at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets’ home court.

In the slate of events, multiple players will make a stand for All-Star activities, including All-Star hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie-scale pieces in Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Aaron Wiggins – all of whom are eligible for the Rising Stars Challenge.

Blast-Off

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets three times (two home, one away) in a 15-day span, concluding their four-game series on February 15.

In the battle of Western Conference foes, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and 2021 Draft No. 6 pick Josh Giddey will intertwine with Houston’s core of No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and 2021 Draft No. 2 pick Jalen Green.

The Thunder went 1-3 versus the Rockets last season.

West Coast Watch

The Oklahoma City Thunder will embark on three-consecutive games slated to begin after 9 pm CST from February 6-10.

In the trio of games, the Thunder will face the Warriors (9 pm), the Lakers (9:30 pm), and the Trail Blazers (9 pm.)

Oklahoma City was a combined 6-5 against these Western Conference teams last season, sweeping Portland 4-0 and nabbing a 2-2 cut from the Lakers.

