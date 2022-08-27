OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Play Cade Cunningham, End Season With Tough Slate in Games 70-82

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s contests from game 70 to 82:

Schedule:

March 19: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:30 pm

March 21: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 pm

March 23: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 pm

March 24: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 pm

March 26: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers, 6 pm

March 28: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 pm

March 29: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 pm

March 31: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers, 6 pm

April 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 6 pm

April 3: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors, 9 pm

April 6: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz, 8 pm

April 9: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2:30 pm

Play Under The Palms

The Oklahoma City Thunder will partake in a four-day venture at the Crypto.com Arena, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on March 21 and 23 before seeing the Los Angeles Lakers on 24 in a back-to-back closer.

As part of the 2019 trade that saw Paul George traded to Los Angeles, the Thunder carry two unprotected pick swaps with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025 and two unprotected first-round picks from the Clippers in 2024 and 2026.

The Clippers’ 2022 first-round pick, which was dealt to Oklahoma City, netted Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams.

Cade Comes to Town

Former Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham will return to Oklahoma on March 29.

Cunningham, age 20, logged 27 for Oklahoma State in the 2020-21 season, recording averages of 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Additionally, former Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo will return to the Paycom Center for this contest.

Closing Out Strong

The Oklahoma City Thunder face a tough road in their final four games, taking on four former playoff teams in the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Memphis Grizzlies from April 1-9.

In years prior, the Thunder have shifted the back-end of their rotation to headline younger players to close the season, making these final games an opportune time to net a bevy of players minutes to close the 2022-23 calendar.

