OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder See Westbrook, Durant in Games 60-70

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s contests from game 60 to 70:

Schedule:

February 28: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings, 7 pm

March 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7 pm

March 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 7 pm

March 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 6 pm

March 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, 7 pm

March 8: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns, 8 pm

March 11: Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 pm

March 12: Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, 6 pm

March 14: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7 pm

March 16: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Toronto Raptors, 6:30 pm

Return of the King

The Oklahoma City Thunder are slated to take on Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on March 1 as they meet the Los Angeles Lakers at the Paycom Center.

In James and Westbrook’s latest Paycom placement last season (12/10/21), James dropped 33 points (13-of-20 FG) in 35 minutes while Westbrook harvested eight points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in a 116-95 loss for the Thunder.

Across 11 seasons, Westbrook logged 821 games for the Thunder franchise, averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per contest.

Durant Comes to Town

Kevin Durant will return to the Paycom Center on March 14 as he will join the Brooklyn Nets in their trip to Bricktown.

In his latest return to Oklahoma City (11/14/21), Durant dropped 33 points (9-of-17 FG) en route to a 120-96 victory for the Nets.

Backed by a 33-point effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder defeated the Nets 130-109 in their last meeting on January 13, 2022.

Trip to the Six

Thunder members Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort will return to their homeland on March 16 as Gilgeous-Alexander, a Toronto-native, and Dort, a Montreal-native, will get an opportunity to play on Canadian soil.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort remain tied to Canadian Basketball, both hosting camps during the 2022 offseason and joining Team Canada for FIBA Basketball Qualifiers in the last two years.

