OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Take On Best of the East, Keegan Murray Clashes in Games 40-50

The NBA has officially announced all 82 regular-season contests for all 30 teams.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll embark on their first nationally-televised contest in over two years, bring on board a rookie class including three top-12 selections, and look to improve upon their 24-58 record last season.

Among the flurry of contests, rotational change is to be expected. With a bevy of young talent, a jam-packed roster, and potential injuries on the horizon – the Thunder’s roster will expand upon their base 15-man unit throughout the season.

Over the next week on Inside The Thunder, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s regular-season schedule from the first tip-off to the final horn.

In today’s article, I will be breaking down the Thunder’s contests from game 40 to 50:

Schedule:

January 10: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Miami Heat, 6:30 pm

January 12: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers, 6 pm

January 13: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Chicago Bulls, 7 pm

January 15: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets, 5 pm

January 18: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 pm

January 20: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings, 9 pm

January 22: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets, 7 pm

January 25: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 pm

January 27: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 pm

January 30: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, 7 pm

Heating Up

Oklahoma City will face four-consecutive playoff teams from January 10-15, taking on the Heat, 76ers, Bulls, and Nets all on the road.

The Thunder posted a combined 1-7 record against these four teams last season, defeating the Nets 130-109 on January 9, 2021.

Oklahoma City will end its Eastern Conference stand against the Indiana Pacers on January 18.

Opening the Arches

Oklahoma City will take the Golden State Warriors to the Paycom Center in their January capper on January 30.

In the Thunder’s last meeting against the Warriors, they were slashed 110-98 despite a 26-point effort from Lu Dort and a 20-point, eight-rebound recording from Darius Bazley.

To The Throne

The Thunder will take on No. 4 pick Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings, in Sacramento, on January 20.

For Oklahoma City, this meeting will round out contests against all top 5 picks from the 2022 NBA Draft.

During the Thunder’s meeting with the Kings in the Las Vegas Summer League, Murray lit up the floor posting a game-high 29 points (9-of-17 FG) while No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren notched nine points (3-of-8 FG), five rebounds, and five steals in route to a 86-80 Thunder victory.

