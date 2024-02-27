Former Thunder First Round Pick Aleksej Pokusevski Signs with the Charlotte Hornets

Former Oklahoma City Thunder first round pick Aleksej Pokusevski has signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder coveted Aleksej Pokusevski in the 2020 NBA Draft, jumping up to the No. 17 pick to grab the project forward. The 22-year-old seven-footer lasted 150 games in Oklahoma City, never truly finding his footing at the NBA level.

With just 25 games to go in the 2023-24 season, the Charlotte Hornets have signed the former top-20 pick.

After the best stretch of his career last December, where Pokusevski looked to be a true rotational player, he suffered a gruesome leg injury that derailed his season.

Pokusevski is averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 stocks per contest for his NBA career. The forward shot just 38 percent from the floor, 29 percent from 3-point land, and 68 percent from the charity stripe.

The writing was on the wall for the former first-round pick, as he appeared in just ten games this season and, at the end of his Thunder tenure, couldn't even dress. As he was staring down the barrel of restricted free agency with no shot of being re-signed, Oklahoma City waived Pokusevski last week.

The Hornets remain a hub for former Oklahoma City Thunder players, now housing Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans and Pokusevski.

Charlotte is starting a baseball style series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, before playing the Bucks again on Thursday. It is unclear when Pokusevski will make his Buzz City debut, but Feb. 29 seems like a date to circle.

The Hornets will host the OKC Thunder on April 7 on the fifth to last game of the season. It is setting up to be a family reunion in the Queen City.

