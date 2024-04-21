OKC Thunder Players and Coaches Revealed as Reward Finalist
The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) have rattled off a successful - and historic - season in the 2023-24 campaign. The OKC Thunder are the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history and to get there they have seen a plethora of award finalist this season as revealed on the TNT pregame show ahead of Game 1.
Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault, who already brought home the NBA Coaches Association, has officially been named a Coach of the Year finalist for the award voted on by the media. Daigneault is sharing a ballot with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.
After finishing fifth for the Most Valuable Player Award last season, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been tabbed as a top three finisher being placed on the finalist list for MVP and the NBA's most clutch player award. Gilgeous-Alexander is accompanied by Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic for the MVP honors while Demar DeRozan and Steph Curry are listed as Clutch Player of the Year finalist.
Lastly, rookie big man Chet Holmgren has been listed as a rookie of the year finalist despite Victor Wembanyama being the odd- on favorite to take home the honor.
Up Next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of the first-round NBA Playoffs. This marks the first playoff home game for the Thunder since 2019.
