Thunder’s Bench Providing Valuable Contributions
Oklahoma City’s stars have taken over games, and there hasn’t been much of a drop off from the regular season. Every player is hovering around their average, and it seems like different players are stepping up on different nights.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been his MVP self, averaging just a shade under 30 points per game. Jalen Williams has been ultra-efficient, exceeding his regular season stats and proving he’s worthy of a second option title. Chet Holmgren has provided dominant defense and sports of scoring that won the Thunder games. Even Josh Giddey has been in on the action, tallying a 21-point game and hitting four triples.
With the starters providing consistency and mixing it up with who takes over, the bench unit’s ability to push the team to the next level has been impressive.
Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams have separated themselves off the bench and the minute distribution is starting to show that. Each player has brought something different to the floor and all four players have provided scoring relief. Another important note: All four players are shooting over 40% from 3-point range.
Joe and Wiggins are both playing around 14 minutes per game and averaging six points a piece. Joe is shooting 50% from long range and Wiggins is at 77.8% from the floor. Wallace has played with the same efficiency, averaging 4.0 points on 55.6% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. The three guards have played a handful of different positions throughout the lineup and have provided versatility everywhere.
As for Williams, he has been the perfect backup center. He has matched the Pelicans' physicality level and has given Holmgren solid rest. Although he’s averaging just 3.7 points, he’s shooting 57.1% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. His impact has been huge.
If this bench surge can carry on into round two, Oklahoma City could be a dangerous, dangerous team.
