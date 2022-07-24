Skip to main content

OKC Thunder: Breaking Down Accolades in Las Vegas

The Oklahoma City Thunder made an impact in Las Vegas.
The Oklahoma City Thunder made their mark in Sin City.

After a 2-1 opener in the Salt Lake City Summer League, the Thunder went 3-2 in the Las Vegas outlet, missing out on the Summer League Championship via tiebreaker.

With the team placed on the big stage, let’s take a look at some of the team’s accolades:

Chet Holmgren made his presence known in his Salt Lake City opener, scoring 23 points in his debut. However, his positive efforts didn’t stop shy of Vegas, either.

As noted above, Holmgren broke Thunder Las Vegas Summer League records for both blocks and steals per game, beating out Yannis Morrin in blocks and Deonte Burton in steals.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl passed former second-round pick, Kevin Hervey, for most Thunder rebounds in Las Vegas Summer League history, placing 80 rebounds over his last two years in Las Vegas. Hervey logged 79 rebounds donning a Thunder jersey.

Additionally, Robinson-Earl ranks third in franchise history with 91 points in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Thunder’s Exhibit-10 duo in Jaden Shackelford and Gabe Brown made their presence known as Shackelford led the team in scoring (13.5 PPG) while Brown led in total points scored (44).

Oklahoma City’s constantly changing rotation resulted in none of their players playing in all five games, with five players competing in four games in Las Vegas.

