Cason Wallace Was an Unsung Hero For OKC Thunder in Game 3
In a Game 3 win that ended with Oklahoma City earning their second straight blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it didn't start out as promising.
In front of a docile crowd, the Thunder stumbled out of the gates offensively. It started with a tumble from Jalen Williams on the first drive of the game getting hit in the eye and having to check out before the 10-minute mark of the opening frame.
That is when rookie Cason Wallace entered the game earlier than usual - and played for a longer stretch than is typical in a single stint.
Wallace steadied the waters with an all-out defensive effort that helped the Thunder tread water until the damn broke on the offense.
The rookie guard shot 1-for-2 from beyond the arc in this contest on his way to a trio of steals and two rebounds. The Thunder bench boss praised the Kentucky product after the game.
Mark Daigneault wasn't surprised seeing the Thunder rookie step up in a big spot, as he has all season and it spoke to Oklahoma City's uncommon maturity.
Despite being the youngest No. 1 seed of all time, the Thunder have remained composed on the floor to the tune of a 3-0 series lead in the First Round against the New Orleans Pelicans. This would be OKC's first playoff series win since 2016.
Wallace has played a key role for the Thunder logging all 82 games for the Bricktown boys and has been a mainstay of Mark Daigneault's playoff rotation which has mirrored that of the regular season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.