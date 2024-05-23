OKC Thunder: Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe Vying for Starting Role Next Season
As the Thunder roll into the offseason, there are just a few question marks tagged to this young Oklahoma City team.
One of those questions being the status of Josh Giddey, and whether he'll be moved over the offseason or stay within the rotation into next season. Many are advocating for Giddey's departure, but that might be a pretty hasty move depending on exactly what the Thunder could get in return.
Expectations are that Giddey could be moved over the course of the next few months, but general manager Sam Presti has a tendency of zigging when he was hypothetically supposed to zag. Putting the house on it, I'd imagine Giddey still holds a roster spot into next year.
Saying that, head coach Mark Daigneault might utilize the 6-foot-8 Aussie guard a bit different next season, and that could be in the reserve unit. As seen in the final two games and subsequent losses to the Dallas Mavericks which ended the Thunder's season, Giddey had been supplanted by Isaiah Joe in the starting lineup. This was a move that appeared to be due to how Giddey was being defended, as well as the immediate 3-point threat that Joe would offer, especially when considering how Oklahoma City had struggled from beyond the arc to that point.
That effect wasn't impactful it seemed until Game 6 where the Thunder were sent home, as Game 5 saw a 25.0% outing from 3-point range which led into a 36.6% outing into the following contest. These were Joe's second and third starts on the entire season, illuminating the need for a jumpstart from beyond the arc in two games with great implications.
But Joe's starts in the postseason shouldn't be the tell-all regarding who will get the starting nod next season. Throughout the regular season, rookie guard Cason Wallace was notably the Thunder's spot starter in cases of injury or illness -- as he found himself with 13 starts on the season, playing well and reliably enough to earn those opportunities.
Wallace's dependability on the defensive front and fairly versatile scoring ability when called upon on the other end, he was a safe bet in implementing into the starting lineup, and he played his part. For Joe, he was called upon in the most important point of the Thunder's season. Going 2-of-8 from three in his first playoff start, it wasn't the most efficient outing for the sharpshooting guard. But 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in Game 6 showed that he's certainly capable of that roll pending his consistency.
Both Joe and Wallace had been given grand opportunities throughout a historic season for Oklahoma City, and it's likely that one of them could get the nod next year to be routinely locked into the starting lineup.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.