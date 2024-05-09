OKC Thunder Big Man Chet Holmgren Has Embraced NBA Playoff Physicality
The Oklahoma City Thunder have see rookie Chet Holmgren be a massive piece to the puzzle this season en route to a 57-25 campaign that has seen the OKC Thunder become the youngest No. 1 seed ever and win their first playoff series since 2016.
To this point, the Thunder are a perfect 5-0 in the postseason, holding a 1-0 advantage in the second round over the Dallas Mavericks after sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.
Throughout the postseason, the biggest storyline has been about the battle down low from Jonas Valanciunas to Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford many questioned Holmgren's ability to hold up.
The Gonzaga product was tasked with matching playoff physicality, a challenge he has risen to thus far. Becoming a stop sign in the lane and stifling offenses as the anchor of a defense that has yet to give up triple-digits in the playoffs.
Holmgren was asked during Thursday's shoot-around ahead of Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks what it takes to bring physicality to the table each night.
"Understanding the game, how it is being called. Understand the situations that are likely to get called, likely not to get called. Also, understand the other team is trying to be very physical too...You do not see very many double fouls being called...Just understand the situations and what you can get away with," Holmgren said.
At times, the whistle can change. From day-to-day and especially series-to-series with a revolving door of crews, Holmgren gave credit to the officials' usual consistency.
"It's been pretty consistent since like All-Star Break, it has been a very physical game. Refs have been letting us play a lot. It changes within the game sometimes too, so you never truly know, But at this point in the season we have a pretty good idea of how it goes," Holmgren added.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will seek a 2-0 advantage in the series on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks with tip-off set for 8:30 PM CT inside the Paycom Center.
