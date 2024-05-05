Thunder's Lu Dort Talks Guarding Dallas Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic
The Oklahoma City Thunder had time to watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the LA Clippers in a series that would determine their opponent for the second round. After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder had the opportunity to watch both teams. Eventually, the Mavericks defeated the Clippers in six games.
With the Thunder and the Mavericks facing off in the second round, the series begins on Tuesday. The battle will face some star talents, with the Mavericks having both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on their end, which will be a handful for the Thunder's defense. Fortunately for Oklahoma City, they have Lu Dort and Cason Wallace as great on-ball defenders with a great team of defenders around them.
Still, Dort is going to be tasked with guarding Doncic for the full seven-game series, though he's up for the challenge. At practice on Sunday, Dort talked about the matchup against Doncic.
“[Luka Doncic is] a great player. Good ability to create shots. Makes a lot of tough shots.," Dort explained. "The ball is gonna be in his hands a lot so my main thing is to make everything tough.”
The usage between Doncic and Irving will be a focal point for the Thunder. Everything runs through those two stars, so Dort and the rest of the defense shutting those two down will be important, though it's an impossible task.
One of Doncic's best attributes is exposing defenders by drawing fouls after they play tight defense. Dort is aware of that, and he'll be ready for it heading into the first contest.
“He’s good at that. Drawing fouls and stuff like that," Dort said. "Whenever he gets to his spots, I gotta be aware of that.”
The battle of Doncic and Dort will create some incredible viewing. One of the league's best scorers and offensive players against one of the top perimeter defenders in the league is poised to be a great matchup.
