Dallas Mavs Favorites to Play OKC Thunder in Second Round
The No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in a dominant series. They are the youngest team in NBA history to have won a playoff series. They eliminated any predetermined notion as to why they wouldn't get out of the first round, despite their 57-25 record and constant display of maturity as a young team.
Either way, the discoure and narratives don't matter as the Thunder is now waiting to see who their second-round opponent will be. They'll take on the winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in their series battle -- that being the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.
Right now, the series is four games through, with a series record of 2-2. Both teams have split the games on their home floor, with the series now heading back to Los Angeles as both teams look to take a 3-2 lead. The series, at minimum, will go as far as six games -- with the potential to be a full seven-game series.
Oddsmakers like the Mavericks to win the series, though, making them the favorite to play the Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs. ESPN BET gives the Mavericks -190 odds to defeat the Clippers in the series, despite LA coming off a victory in Dallas and now heading back to their home floor.
With oddsmakers giving the Mavericks a good chance to win the series, there can be some anticipation of the I-35 rivalry coming to fruition for a seven-game series. Traveling a few hours back and forth on the interstate would make for an incredible battle, and the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic debate can be put to the max.
The Mavericks would be a tough opponent for the Thunder as they search to advance to the Western Conference Finals, but it would certainly be a winnable matchup.
As of now, the Thunder has nothing to do but take some time to rest, study film and prepare for another tough playoff series while enjoying their first-round sweep. Oh, and they can watch the Mavericks and Clippers beat each other up while preparing for their eventual opponent.
