OKC Thunder: Does Josh Giddey Belong on the Bench Next Season?
Oklahoma City changed its starting lineup to finish the postseason, and it could be a glimpse into next season.
The Thunder’s season is over after a heartbreaking Game 6 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. Despite the disappointing finish, the Thunder’s 2023-24 season was an overwhelming success.
Oklahoma City won 57 games, made it to the top of the Western Conference and had the MVP runner-up. Still, two primary concerns for the team all season contributed to its postseason downfall: rebounding and the starting lineup.
Although the rebounding issue could be addressed with an offseason addition, the starting five could be a problem that persists into next season. The Thunder have four players almost guaranteed to start next season, but Josh Giddey could be on the outside looking in.
With rumors swirling about whether Giddey will be on the team next season, a move to the bench could be on its way if Sam Presti decides to keep him around. Giddey had started every game of his career until Game 5 against Dallas when Mark Daigneault inserted Isaiah Joe.
“We started the same way all year, but when it comes to playoffs, it becomes sort of that chess match,” Giddey said. “Coaches make adjustments according to the other team and how you're getting guarded and schemed. It's just part of the game. I took it on the chin and kept moving forward and tried to be the best teammate I could be from the role I was playing on the bench.”
Giddey saw some success coming off the bench, scoring 11 points in Game 5 before another rough outing in Game 6. Still, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the regular season and had his best shooting season.
Although the Thunder could make trades to address the issue, they already have solid options on the team. Joe started the last two playoff games and can provide extra floor spacing to begin games. This season, he averaged 8.2 points and shot 41.6% from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, Aaron Wiggins averaged 6.9 points and shot 49.2% from outside while providing added hustle and defense. However, if there is a starting lineup change next season, those two seem likely to stay on the bench.
Cason Wallace is the obvious option for the spot next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. As one of the best perimeter defenders in the league as a rookie, Wallace’s room for growth is unlimited.
Along with his defensive prowess, Wallace averaged 6.8 points and shot 41.9% from deep. Starting 13 games last season, Daigneault and the Thunder have already poured their trust into him.
Although the starting lineup is one of the team’s largest looming questions, the Thunder are not short on answers. And if the Thunder conclude that Giddey is not the fifth starter going into next season, his mindset to finish the playoffs will be vital to his success.
“I made a promise to myself that whether I play 5 minutes or 40 minutes, I'm going to be the best teammate I can be,” Giddey said. “I'm going to be up off the bench cheering for the guys and being supportive.”
