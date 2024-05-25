OKC Thunder Draft Night Trade Continues to Be A Win-Win
As Dereck Lively II dominates the postseason, it has naturally led many to re-evaluate the Oklahoma City Thunder's draft night swap with the Dallas Mavericks which landed the Duke product in Dallas and the Thunder netted Cason Wallace.
The trade was simple, the Thunder used their cap space to take on Davis Bertans in order to jump two spots to nab Wallace, while the Mavericks grabbed Lively II with the No. 12 selection.
Dallas parlayed that move into being able to absorb Richaun Holmes so the Kings would give the Mavericks the draft rights to Olivier-Maxwell Prosper. Holmes' pact was later used to help secure Daniel Gafford, who is paying dividends for the Mavericks this postseason.
For Oklahoma City, they saw Wallace play in all 82 games as a key cog to their rotation while using Bertans' deal to grab Gordon Hayward at the NBA Trade Deadline. Safe to say the Hayward acquisition which aged like milk was a failure, though that has nothing to do with the draft night swap.
Comparing Wallace and Lively II is the task at hand, and the deliberation continues to net a win-win result. Wallace fits the Thunder's system like a glove providing a massive spark from beyond the arc while being a defensive stopper as a rookie.
The Thunder are not a top-five defense and best 3-point shooting team in the NBA without the Kentucky product in the fold and he still has a ton of room to grow. The trust Mark Daigneault placed in the rookie was evident in how valuable he was. You can never have enough Wallace's and they are far harder to find than a rim-running Lively II.
However, that does not take away from how electrifying Lively II has been for Dallas. While you could envision him working with Holmgren on the defensive end - or at the very least giving OKC more front court depth - the Thunder do not have the table setters necessary to maximize Lively II's more limited offensive game.
With the offensive lulls that the more versatile offensive weapon Holmgren goes into it, it is easy to see the problem being compounded by a player that is fully reliant on ball handlers making the right reads and quick passes to spoon-feed him easy buckets.
While Lively II is too talented not to find success in Oklahoma City, especially as a new wrinkle and high-end screen setter, he is more suited for Dallas playstyle. The same can be said for Wallace, who would have an instant impact anywhere but the Thunder's principals.
Each side should be thrilled with the results of their draft night swaps and the potential it gave them, while Dallas dances their way to a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals it is no time to retroactively overreact.
