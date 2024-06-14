OKC Thunder End of Season Report Card: Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Chet Holmgren's final exam.
Season Recap
After missing the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a Lisfranc Fracture, the questions around Holmgren's ability to stay healthy and his wire-y frame only heightened. Making his debut in the 2023-24 season many wondered if the Gonzaga product could hold up or play the center position.
82 games later, no one questions Holmgren's ability to play in the middle. The 22-year-old center averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 37 percent from beyond the arc and 79 percent at the charity stripe.
Holmgren revolutionized the Thunder's defensive unit anchoring a top-five defense with his lethal rim protection and ability to switch to the perimeter and stay in front of matchups or use his length to recover after a quick first step.
Offensively, Holmgren can score at all three levels, shooting 73 percent at the cup, 48 percent in the mid-range, 38 percent on non-corner triples and 32 percent on corner trey's.
The Gonzaga product was lethal in the spot up, as a pick-and-roll partner, in transition, as a cutter, in isolation, on post-ups and gaining put-backs for the Thunder. Shooting 37 percent in catch-and-shoot scenarios Holmgren was a special play finisher for Oklahoma City.
Grade: A+ - Holmgren passed every test with flying colors as a rookie, there is no true knock on his first campaign.
What to Improve on
Holmgren has to find the ability to tap into his offensive scoring power more consistently. That largely comes from the comfort of being more assertive on that end of the floor.
Far too often the Gonzaga product would catch the ball on his hip ready to make the next pass to keep the offensive moving - while that is a great trait for a playmaking big man, Holmgren also represents one of the three best players on the roster who has to shoulder the offensive load at times.
Holmgren becoming a more willing shooter can bring an overall positive impact to an already top-five offense in the sport.
