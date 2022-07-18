OKC Thunder Extend Kenrich Williams, Inked to Four-Year Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made their second long-term signing of the 2022 offseason.

As reported by ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Kenrich Williams to a four-year, $27.2 million contract extension, per his agency, Pensack Sports.

Williams, age 27, finished his high school career with zero Division-1 offers, playing at New Mexico Junior College before transferring to TCU.

During Williams' time in Bricktown, he has not been shy about his commitment to the organization. In an interview with The Oklahoman in January, Williams stated, "This might sound far fetched, but I would like to retire here in with the Oklahoma City Thunder."

Following the signing of this deal, the wing should be inked up until the 2026 offseason, barring any early terminations.

In two seasons with the Thunder (115 games), Williams has averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on a 39.1% shooting clip from three.

Williams joins Lu Dort and Mike Muscala as players to be re-signed by the Thunder during the offseason.

