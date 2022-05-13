OKC Thunder Films Announce Premiere of Seeds of Greenwood, Will Release in June

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be returning to the deadCenter Film Festival.

In an announcement made by the franchise, OKC Thunder Films will be premiering Seeds of Greenwood in its fifth-consecutive year appearance at the festival. The screening will air on Friday, June 10, at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.

Seeds of Greenwood will also premiere on Saturday, June 18, at Circle Cinema in Tulsa. On Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, the full film will be made available online.

Seeds of Greenwood comes one century following the Tulsa Race Massacre, a massacre in which a white mob attacked Black residents and destroyed businesses and households in the Greenwood District in Tulsa. In the film, OKC Thunder Films explores the story of Greenwood and the inaugural class of the Thunder Fellows Program, a program that provides Black youth in Tulsa career opportunities in sports, entertainment, and technology through a curriculum based in data and analytics.

The Thunder have released a two-minute trailer for Seeds of Greenwood, discussing the birth of the Thunder Fellows Program and the story of the program's first class.

