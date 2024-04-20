Charles Barkley Picks Sweep in First Round For OKC Thunder Over Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) found out their first-round opponent after a week of waiting on Friday as the New Orleans Pelicans knocked off the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Before the game, the TNT panel made their nightly predictions for the contests aired on the station, and Charles Barkley hoped the Kings would pull out the victory. The NBA veteran wanted a more competitive series than he predicts the Thunder vs. Pelicans to be.
"Without Zion [Williamson] Oklahoma City gonna sweep the Pelicans. It would be a great test [for the Oklahoma City Thunder] if they had Zion [Williamson] but without Zion [Williams] I think [The New Orleans Pelicans] get swept," Barkley said during the TNT pregame show ahead of the Pelicans battle with the Sacramento Kings on Friday night to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
While calling for a sweep against the New Orleans Pelicans might be a bit overzealous, the Oklahoma City Thunder are certainly heavy favorites in this series.
Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in Tuesday's Play-In tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans announced their star forward will be re-evaluated in two weeks' time. This projects to put him on the sidelines until at least Game 5 of the first-round series if all goes well.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the New Orleans Pelicans in game 1 of the first-round series inside the Paycom Center on Sunday, April 21 at 8:30 local time.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.