Social Media Reacts: OKC Thunder Earns Commanding Series Lead Over Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder attempted to build on their Game 1 win on Wednesday. After laboring their way to a 94-92 victory offensively, the offense lit up the scoreboard in Game 2.
Teams that win Game 1 at home in the first round are 105-13 in those series. The Thunder accomplished that on Sunday, and held serve at home on Wednesday knocking off the Pelicans with their offensive fire power.
Rookie center Chet Holmgren quickly found his groove turning in 20 points in the first half alone. The Gonzaga product did a great job of rendering Jonas Valanciunas useless. Holmgren ended the night with 23 points, 7 rebounds and two blocks on a trio of triples to lead Oklahoma City. to a Game 2 win.
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander displayed his tough-bucket-getting ability for the world to see on Wednesday. His exasperating mid-range shots dazzled the lively crowd and lit social media on fire.
The MVP candidate punished the Pelicans for 16 first-half points before finishing with 33 points, 5 assists and two steals.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Jalen Williams put the Pelicans out of their misery with a personal 5-0 run that ignited the crowd and handed OKC a 99-76 lead into a New Orleans timeout. The Sophomore ended with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal.
Up next, the series shifts to New Orleans as the Thunder take on the Pelicans in Game 3 on Saturday at 2:30 CT on TNT and Bally Sports.
