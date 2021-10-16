    • October 16, 2021
    Thunder Guard Lu Dort's Jumper Continues to Improve

    As he takes another step forward with his 3-point shooting, Lu Dort is set to have a breakout season from beyond the arc.
    Author:

    Since his rookie season when Lu Dort was known for just being a defensive player, he's consistently improved his offensive game. Now that he's becoming a more well-rounded player and effective on both ends of the floor, his 3-point shooting is one of the things he's improved on most.

    As a rookie, Dort shot just 29.7% on 2.8 attempts per game. From there, he saw a huge jump in production in year two, knocking down 34.3% of his 6.3 attempts per contest.

    He even hit a huge game-winning 3 last season against the San Antonio Spurs.

    In the preseason, Dort took yet another step forward. Through three preseason games, he went 10-for-16 from 3, converting on 62.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

    He was the most consistent 3-point shooter on the entire roster, showing flashes of potentially being the team's best shooter this season. 

    Dort has come a long way since his rookie season as he enters his third year, consistently getting better in all facets of his game. When it comes to 3-point shooting specifically, it's been impressive how far he has come. 

    Set to earn a new contract in the near future, Dort continues to prove that he's worth a significant extension. If his 3-point shooting is sustainable and he is able to shoot above 40% from deep this season, it's safe to say that his next deal will be one of the most lucrative on the Thunder.

