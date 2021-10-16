Thunder Guard Lu Dort's Jumper Continues to Improve

As he takes another step forward with his 3-point shooting, Lu Dort is set to have a breakout season from beyond the arc.

Since his rookie season when Lu Dort was known for just being a defensive player, he's consistently improved his offensive game. Now that he's becoming a more well-rounded player and effective on both ends of the floor, his 3-point shooting is one of the things he's improved on most.

As a rookie, Dort shot just 29.7% on 2.8 attempts per game. From there, he saw a huge jump in production in year two, knocking down 34.3% of his 6.3 attempts per contest.

He even hit a huge game-winning 3 last season against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the preseason, Dort took yet another step forward. Through three preseason games, he went 10-for-16 from 3, converting on 62.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He was the most consistent 3-point shooter on the entire roster, showing flashes of potentially being the team's best shooter this season.

Dort has come a long way since his rookie season as he enters his third year, consistently getting better in all facets of his game. When it comes to 3-point shooting specifically, it's been impressive how far he has come.

Set to earn a new contract in the near future, Dort continues to prove that he's worth a significant extension. If his 3-point shooting is sustainable and he is able to shoot above 40% from deep this season, it's safe to say that his next deal will be one of the most lucrative on the Thunder.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.