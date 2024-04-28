Jalen Williams Continuing His Rise to Stardom in the Playoffs
Coming into the postseason, many NBA fans and analysts had a lot of questions about the Thunder. It’s understandable, as the team was playing in its first playoff series since 2020, and the roster is full of youth. Maybe questions and concerns could’ve been answered by Thunder fans, though, as they’ve seen this team pull through time and time again all season.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder is who would step up as a playoff riser. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have a ton of experience in the postseason entering the series, and none as the No. 1 option. But with his production over the past two seasons, it was easy to guess there would be no fall off. He’s still playing MVP-level of basketball as the Thunder’s top scorer.
Oklahoma City’s second option hasn’t changed either, and now the basketball world is getting introduced to Jalen Williams.
The second-year wing from Santa Clara has picked up right where he left off at the end of the regular season, and his sophomore jump is one of the biggest reasons for Oklahoma City’s improvement. He’s a tough shot maker and one of the best secondary shot creators in the NBA.
Through the first three playoff games of his career, Williams is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He’s shooting an unbelievable 52.9% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range. Williams has a 25.2 net rating and is a +60 overall.
For anyone that was concerned Williams couldn’t shoulder the load as a No. 2 in the playoffs, he has done all that and more. He has exceeded all expectations and is arriving as a true star in the playoffs. The more wins Oklahoma City records, the bigger the games will get. And that could mean more big moments for Williams too.
He plays like an experienced veteran but still seems to be only scratching the surface of what he can become. He has lived up to the challenge and is lifting Oklahoma City to the next level so far.
