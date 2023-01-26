OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams Stole the Show in Close Loss to Atlanta Wednesday

Oklahoma City ran out of gas Wednesday night against the Hawks despite 15 makes from downtown.

Oklahoma City’s luck ran dry Wednesday night, as the Hawks outlasted the Thunder at the Paycom Center 137-132.

The Thunder had been on a hot stretch as a team, winners of eight out of the last 11, but Atlanta’s offensive attack was too much to handle. Trae Young torched OKC for 33 points and 11 assists on an efficient 10-of-20 shooting. Dejounte Murray added 21 points and locked up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the final possession of the game, securing the win.

Oklahoma City’s defense has been terrific as of late, ranking No. 3 in the NBA during the month of January. That was not the story Wednesday, as Atlanta shot a blazing 59.5% from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range. The Hawks had a sizable advantage on the boards, too, out-rebounding the Thunder 46-to-37 on the night.

Here’s who led the Thunder in the back-and-forth offensive show:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander uncharacteristically struggled in crunch time, but his overall performance was still impressive. Oklahoma City’s star poured in 36 points and seven assists on 13-of-22 shooting. He also added two steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

On the Thunder’s final play of the game, down by three points, Gilgeous-Alexander was blocked going up for a lay-up. He doesn’t miss at the end of games often, so it’s hard to find fault in any last second situation. It was an incredible all-around night for SGA, who continues to add to his All-NBA case.

Jalen Williams

Williams was the star of the show and the talk of the town Wednesday night. Oklahoma City’s rookie wing dropped 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting and 1-of-1 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds and four steals, one coming in the final seconds bringing the Thunder within a single point. With every passing game, it seems like Oklahoma City found a true steal in Williams.

The rookie from Santa Clara is growing as a defender every game, and nearly willed the Thunder to victory. He picked Trae Young’s pocket with seconds remaining to bring OKC within a point. His transition slams make it feel like the good ole’ days in the Paycom Center, and it seems like he’s only getting started.

Josh Giddey

The sophomore played a steady game Wednesday night, and that’s exactly what the Thunder needed. Giddey was able to get the ball to Gilgeous-Alexander on back cuts and post ups, while converting at the rim on multiple occasions. All-in-all, it was a solid performance.

Giddey finished the evening with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 8-of-19 shooting. He was able to stuff the stat sheet and score a few critical fourth quarter buckets down the stretch.

