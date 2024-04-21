Jose Alvarado Discusses Defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Without Fouling
in the NBA Playoffs, things change. No matter if players want to admit it or not in the latest NBA ad campaign, it is a tale as old as time, Song as old as rhyme. The whistles change, rotations tighten and tempo tames.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) enter their first playoff series since 2020, the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history will have to adjust on the fly to the postseason. The Thunder are led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who has played in 14 playoff games, though none at the top option.
Throughout the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander's shiftiness and change-of-pace drives lands him at the free throw line 8.7 times a night. Not only can he get past your best defender, but often park him on the bench with too many citations.
It will be key for the Pelicans to defend the superstar without fouling if they hope to pull off the upset in round 1. The pesky Jose Alvarado - who is the early leader in the clubhouse to receive the first reign of boos from the Paycom Center crowd - discussed what it takes to defend Gilgeous-Alexander without fouling.
"Just guard him. Hopefully, that whistle is not as touch[y]. You have to be aggressive. He is a good player, we know that. but we have some great defenders and we are ready for the challenge." Alvarado said "We are gonna see the first possession how the whistle is blowing...If he is getting touchy fouls it is going to be one of those games, if he is not it is going to be a more aggressive game."
The OKC Thunder have seen Gilgeous-Alexander's free throws per game get slashed by 2.2 attempts per night compared to last season, though he is still averaging 30.1 points per game. This is the first time in Thunder history a player has averaged 30-plus points per game in back-to-back seasons.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.