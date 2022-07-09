OKC Thunder: Las Vegas Summer League Checklist

Following a 2-1 conclusion to the Utah Summer League, the Oklahoma City Thunder stroll into the Las Vegas circuit red hot with a bevy of top options.

However, even with the franchise’s big-time success, they are still stoned yet to be unturned within the roster and rotation. Sin City may help to add some clarity.

Here are some top things the Thunder should prioritize in Las Vegas:

Continue to Play off Chet

Chet Holmgren made his presence known from the get-go in Utah. From a 13-point first frame to a stat line of 23 points, six blocks, and four made threes – the 20-year-old set the precedent for other rookies in his class.

To this point, Holmgren’s primary jolt of offense has resulted from high-ball screens at the top of the key and scoring off stopping and popping at the timeline. There is nothing wrong with this recipe. In fact, I’d say those two elements will seamlessly transition to regular-season play.

With the Thunder shooting a mere 30.2% from deep in Utah, allowing Holmgren to space the floor on screens will add a major ripple throughout the roster – giving prospective teams headaches in the process.

Play Jalen Williams On-Ball

Jalen Williams was a Top 5 player out of the Utah circuit, however, many had him entirely off the radar. Despite averaging 13.3 points and shooting 4-of-5 on threes, the 21-year-old kept a relatively quiet profile as he thrived on off-ball cuts and catch-and-shoot triples – both areas the Thunder need heavy improvement in.

Williams hands Oklahoma City the off-ball target they’ve yearned for years. But, in college, his on-ball play was a major calling card. With Santa Clara last season, Williams averaged 4.2 assists, primarily making passes out of dribble drives or scoring out of isolation.

While Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren have absorbed the big slices in on-ball play, Williams should be not too far in line to handle the basketball – especially if Giddey is plucked from the rotation.

Utilize Ousmane Dieng as a Playmaker

Ousmane Dieng was the man of mystery in this year’s lottery. As a 6-foot-10 forward, Dieng joined the class with alluring potential at age 19, and some intriguing highlights from his time in the NBL last season.

Dieng struggled in Utah, averaging 7.3 points on a 26.7% output, however, there is some silver lining. While the numbers do not lie in this case, Dieng thrived at the NBL level making shots off the deck – not the catch. With the Thunder’s ball-handling department covering the whole length of Utah, Dieng was pinned to a corner for most of this week, having to play as a catch-and-shoot target. That’s not a role he’s used to.

In Las Vegas, allowing Dieng to initiate some halfcourt sets will give the Thunder both insights into his trajectory and him the on-ball reps he hardly received. Due to his 6-foot-10 frame, he’s prone to make advanced cross-court passes or score out of the pick-and-roll, making him someone you’d want to test with Holmgren.

Keep Playing Krejci

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already begun their impending roster crunch, most recently waiving forward Isaiah Roby. While there are still two months on Sam Presti’s clock, being able to evaluate players on the rotational bubble is extremely valuable in ironing out their schedule.

Vit Krejci is one of the top players tip-toeing the Top 15 as despite being a 6-foot-8 guard, he may be outside the team’s day one rotation. In Utah, Krejci didn’t graze the floor in his debut, however, he added a spark off the bench in his final two games, averaging 5.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Krejci asserted himself as a ball-handler, creating space for stepbacks and kick-outs to his teammates. As a shooter, his shot has come a long way from his pre-Thunder days. The 22-year-old has been on the uphill in Utah. Upon the shining Vegas lights, the Thunder should be looking to pad his resume.

Evaluate the Exhibit-10s

While the Oklahoma City Thunder have a plethora of guaranteed players headed to Las Vegas, the back end of the roster has been filled with training camp hopefuls.

Among the batch of Summer League signings, the Thunder added Jaden Shackelford, Gabe Brown, Abdul Gaddy, Robert Baker, and Kevin Kangu to the roster. Collectively, this core saw six minutes in Utah.

The Thunder’s list of priorities should start with evaluating talent on standard contracts. However, taking a glimpse at Exhibit-10 signings opens the talent pool even further, allowing them to uncover some gems to place in their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

