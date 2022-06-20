OKC Thunder Las Vegas Summer League Schedule Announced

The Thunder are returning to Las Vegas, and the national-television lights.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be heading back to Sin City.

As announced by the NBA on Monday, the 75-game schedule to the NBA2k23 Las Vegas Summer League, held July 7-17, has been announced. This season, the Summer League will include all 30 franchises, and all teams will face-off in four pool play games in hopes of clinching the championship match.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll enter Vegas fresh off three contests on July 5, 6, 7 at the Utah Summer League – jumping into a four-game slate with hopes of Summer League hardware.

Here’s the full breakdown of the Thunder’s Las Vegas Summer League schedule:

All times CST:

Game One: Saturday, July 9: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 7 PM, ESPN2

Game Two: Monday, July 11: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic, 8 PM, ESPN

Game Three: Wednesday, July 13: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings, 7 PM, NBATV

Game Four: Friday, July 15: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, 6 PM, ESPN

Game Five: TBD

For the Thunder, their ESPN2 appearance on July 9 marks the end of a 163-day cold spell on national television. The organization’s last nationally-televised contest came on December 19, 2021, from the franchise’s G League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue. In this meeting the Blue faced the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the first round of Winter Showcase Cup action.

In the case of the Oklahoma City Thunder, their date with the Magic snaps a 329-day drought as their last national-televised contest came against the Indiana Pacers on August 14, 2021, in the 2021 Summer League.

Due to the Utah Summer League two days prior, the Thunder may shift some of their roster over from Utah to Las Vegas – but maybe not all. In Sam Presti’s exit interview, the GM announced that Aleksej Pokusevski and Josh Giddey are slated to play in the Salt Lake City Summer League, making them potential shows for Las Vegas. Alongside the returning duo, the Thunder will also have returning members in Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, Theo Maledon, and Vit Krejci, among others, at their disposal.

Oklahoma City will also have some alluring potential on-roster as Thursday’s NBA Draft will add alluring talent to the franchise with picks 2, 12, and 34.

