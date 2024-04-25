Stiles Points: Basketball Maturity Posied to Take OKC Thunder Far
As the final buzzer sounded on the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominating Game 2 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, members of the Thunder PR staff scrambled to wisk away the victors to their media obligations before leaving the court.
Though, this group makes life pretty easy on their media handlers. A willing crowd formed around superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as TNT interviewed the 33-point scorer following Game 2. While barks filled the air, one of the backup yelpers went off script.
Rookie big man Chet Holmgren wrestled away the microphone from the TNT sideline reporter to crown his teammate as the League's MVP..
“I got one more thing to say, He’s too humble to say it, but he’s the MVP of the League," Holmgren spouted "I am going to say it for him, because he won't say it."
The typical stoic superstar couldn't help but roll his eyes and toss his neck back at the over-exuberant shoutout from the 21-year-old old who is usually collected in his own right.
"I am humble but cocky in my own way," Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame when asked about his final moments on the Paycom Center hardwood before the series transitions to the Smoothie King Center.
That humble assessment will follow the Thunder's superstar who takes on the identity of his coach deflecting credit and issuing respect to all involved when you dare hint at a League-wide pop-quiz.
While Gilgeous-Alexander admitted earlier this year that he wants to take home the hardware, he also acknowledged all of the finalists for the Most Valuable Player honor are worthy counterparts.
That humble yet confident personality is what permeates through this Thunder organization from top to bottom and is a key reason why they are set up for success.
After a frustrating opening game offensively, Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren specifically could've let the outside noise impact them.
The 30-point-per-game scorer has had to hear since last season how much of a "Shai stopper" Herb Jones is, that the Pelicans have his game figured out uniquely qualified to limit the bucket-getter.
After a laboring game one offensively, Gilgeous-Alexander could've pressed the issue to prove he can be a No. 1 option on a contending team on the biggest stage.
Instead, he started the game as a passer. His connective playmaking - pitching the ball to his screeners to fire it out to a third party for a quality look - helped loosen up New Orleans' defense.
From there, it was much of the same as we have seen from the Thunder star in the regular season. The jaw-dropping tough shot making which included him falling behind the basket mixed with his one of a kind mismatch hunting ability thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame blending with his distinctive pace.
By not making the matchup between himself and Jones personal, the Thunder offense thrived to the tune of 124 points.
As the leader of this young squad, that ideology trickles down to his teammates - Holmgren has been forced to deal with outcries from new viewers following Game 1.
After Jonas Valanciunas hauled in 20 rebounds, a panic set in by observers about the Gonzaga products' ability to hold up for a seven-game series.
The 7-footer could've easily set out to prove something in the opening positions, getting baited into banging with a behemoth big man. Instead, the uncommon emotional maturity of this team set in on the biggest stage.
Holmgren, like the team's No. 1 scorer, let the game come to him on his way to a career night. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while shooting 69 percent from the floor.
On the flip side, the heavy-legged center drug the Pelicans to 19 of their 92 points, seven rebounds and two turnovers while being a -14 when on the floor.
Valanciunas could not keep pace with Holmgren who poses a unique perimeter threat making life hard on opposing centers.
While previous Thunder teams have been goated into personal friction against foes that throw off the feng shui of the offense, this Oklahoma City crew is able to rise above narratives and play their style of play despite the outside noise.
Stiles Points:
- The OKC Thunder shot a jaw-dropping 48 percent from beyond the arc which certainly helped them loosen things up offensively.
- Lu Dort once again as a menace on defense, limiting Brandon Ingram to just 10 shot attempts all game and knocking home four triples of his own.
- Jalen Williams was able to do it all for Oklahoma City. The dirty work, leading the offensive punch in the final frame and setting the table for others to the tune of seven assists. The selfless forward was able to use his body to blow up the Pelican's actions and torment ball handlers in the process.
- CJ McCollum presents a catch-22 for Willie Green and the Pelicans. As the lone table setter -and one of the few scoring threats - he has to stay on the floor to even remotely find offensive success. However, he is such a liability on the defensive end against this big perimeter Thunder team that he represents a net negative for New Orleans.
- The Thunder won the rebounding battle, second chance points, fast break points, points in the paint, the turnover battle and shooting splits on Wednesday. A complete domination.
- Teams with home court up 2-0 in the first round are 89-5 in their series outcomes.
Song of the Day: Starman by Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie).
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.