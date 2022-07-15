OKC Thunder Need Blowout Victory to Salvage Las Vegas Title Hopes

The Oklahoma City Thunder waltzed into the Las Vegas Summer League coined a frontrunner. With multiple top betting sites begging the franchise as the championship favorite, Kameron Wood's squad had some high expectations headed into Sin City.

Thus far, the Thunder have performed to expectations, hanging at the top of the pack with a 2-1 record with one lone blemish to the Houston Rockets. However, with just one more game on tap before the finals picture is revealed -- it will be an uphill battle for Bricktown's battalion.

As displayed above, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of nine teams still in the ballot for a shot in the Vegas Summer League title. However, the league's tie breaker, +/-, does not sit well for Oklahoma City. With a +/- of 2.3 thus far, the Thunder will need a big-time blowout victory versus the Golden State Warriors Friday evening.

When searching for the target mark, the Thunder need to defeat the Warriors by a minimum of 26 points to claim a shot at a title appearance. But, with seven team get to play their final game, the benchmark may raise even higher.

Oklahoma City has taken a rotational shift this week, pulling Josh Giddey out for the remainder of Summer League in efforts to hand other members of the roster minutes. While the roster has been thinned, the team has still produced, claiming double-digit leads in 2-of-3 contests.

The Thunder will be taking on a strong Warriors unit which includes James Wiseman, Chet Holmgren, Moses Moody, and Mac McClung, among others.

Tip-off time for the Thunder vs. Warriors game is slated for 6pm CST.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.