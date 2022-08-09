OKC Thunder: Perspective on Thunder Blocking Pokusevski From EuroBasket, Allowing Maledon, Krejci to Compete

The Oklahoma City Thunder roster have continued to showcase their skills throughout the offseason.

Following a 5-3 split across the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League, a slew of Thunder members have honed their skills further, playing in multiple different atmospheres. While some have taken to Pro-Am circuits, such as Chet Holmgren, others have competed in open runs, most recently with Ty Jerome working out with Chris Brickley.

Intertwined with Summer activities, the international stage sits atop the ballot for a flurry of players. Last month, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander placed two contests for Team Canada, while Theo Maledon recorded a pair of games for Team France in the 2023 FIBA Qualifying play.

However, these international outlets are far from finished this offseason. And, with the Thunder carrying multiple international prospects, a trio of Thunder members looked to play this month for their homeland: Aleksej Pokusevski, Theo Maledon, and Vit Krejci.

Maledon and Krejci received the green light for FIBA and EuroBasket play. On the other hand, Pokusevski was blocked from his opportunity to play for Team Serbia.

“[For] Pokusevski and Jovic, we did not get permission from their teams.”

Maledon is currently training in France, while Krejci has begun his first week of practice with Team Czech Republic this week. But why did the Thunder draw a line on Pokusevski?

Why is Aleksej Pokusevski’s Case Different?

For starters, the infancy stages of Pokusevski’s NBA tenure have concluded. While both Pokusevski and Maledon were selected in the 2020 NBA Draft, with Poku being just 20 years old, the Thunder have made clear strides towards eventual postseason contention.

The roster has not been flipped on its head per se from last season. However, the dynamics most certainly have. Thus far, the Thunder have added five players: four rookies in Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, and Jaylin Williams, and one two-way addition in Eugene Omoruyi. On the flip side, Oklahoma City has only offloaded Isaiah Roby – placing the roster well above the standard contract limit.

Barring a stunner, Pokusevski is a safe bet to make the Thunder’s 15-man roster. Despite inconsistent outputs, his guard-like mold with a 7-foot frame coupled with his quick release makes him an extremely difficult cover when hot.

While Pokusevski should be set-and-stone to be in the regular-season roster, his overall stakes are much higher – from a rotational standpoint – than Maledon or Krejci. Upon the addition of Chet Holmgren, and to a smaller degree Jaylin Williams, there’s a clear landslide at the center position. With the Thunder sure to start Holmgren, former starter Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in hijinx, making him a candidate to play power forward minutes. Under the assumption, it’ll be a difficult task for Pokusevski and Darius Bazley to maintain consistent minutes.

Pokusevski and Bazley have shown positive traits that make them solid pieces within the rotation. However, it’s clear they need to sharpen out their edges, particularly from distance. As alluded to by Team Serbia’s National Team Selector, the 20-year-old should be in Oklahoma City this month, meaning he’ll be training directly with the Thunder. Due to his career 28.5% output from distance, him getting additional reps under shooting coach Chip Engelland also make his stay beneficial.

What Can You Draw From Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci Netting Green Lights?

Quite frankly, it’s hard to exactly pinpoint the particulars on why the Thunder opted for Maledon and Krejci to play for their respective homelands while Pokusevski did not. However, you can see some differences in overall situation.

While Pokusevski has been a key entry in the Thunder’s rotation the past two seasons, the same cannot be said about Maledon or Krejci. Maledon, age 21, actually led the Thunder in minutes as a rookie. But, with the additions of Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and an early surge from Ty Jerome – he did not earn minutes with a completely healthy Thunder squad. In the case of Krejci, he showed progression with the Oklahoma City Blue to begin last season and had marquee moments with the franchise to cap the year. But, similar to Maledon, his NBA minutes were backloaded, almost contingent on the team’s sunsetted roster.

The biggest distinguishing factor between these pair of guards and Poku is their overall foothold in the consensus roster cuts. It’s no secret, the Thunder are going to shed guaranteed salaries in the coming months. With 18 standard contracts inked and only 15 spots available, players outside of the regular rotation in Maledon and Krejci will be fighting for a spot on the roster.

In this hodgepodge of fringe roster pieces, likely joining Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome in such a category, any sort of separation will be pivotal. Placing Maledon and Krejci with their homelands for EuroBasket and FIBA competitions will allow the Thunder to assess their skill sets under in-game reps and scrimmages.

Where Will Maledon and Krejci Be Playing?

Theo Maledon will compete in FIBA 2023 Qualifier action for Team France, clashing with Krejci on August 24 versus the Czech Republic before playing Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 27.

Team France will also play five games from September 1-7 in the 2022 EuroBasket.

Vit Krejci will be on the counter with Team Czech Republic on August 24, facing Maledon and Team France. On August 27, he will face Team Hungary.

Team Czech Republic will also play five games from September 1-8 in the 2022 EuroBasket.

