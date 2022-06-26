OKC Thunder Plan on Exercising Lu Dort's Option, Open Contract Talks Next Season

With the Oklahoma City Thunder bringing on four new rookies Thursday evening, Saturday's rookie introduction press conference centered around Bricktown's newest additions.

However, one looming negotiation was still left on tap for the month — the contractual status of Lu Dort. In a question directed towards Sam Presti, he delivered a rather straightforward answer on the situation.

“You know me well enough, I'm not going to comment on anything related to the conversation we may or may not be having," Presti said. "The only thing I can tell you is that we have an option on that agreement, and obviously it’s our plan to exercise that pending anything different. So I would just plan on that happening unless something changes.

Everybody knows how we feel about Lu and what he means to the team. With that being said, he’ll be a free agent after next season, and we’ll have the ability to have those conversations with him at that time.

It’s a good situation for us because it’s our decision on the option, and if something changes on that, we’ll certainly let you know.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder have until June 29 to decline his fourth-year option, prompting the guard to hit restricted free agency this summer. However, Presti's response indicates that his contract talks will be put on hold for next season.

With the Thunder planning on exercising Dort's option, he'll be owed $1.9 million this upcoming season before entering unrestricted free agency in the summer.

In terms of retaining Dort, declining his option now would've ensured the team to match any offer, resulting in keeping the guard in Bricktown long-term. But, the decision to go the distance on Dort's deal gives the franchise extra cap flexibility going next offseason.

Dort, age 23, averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the Thunder last season.

