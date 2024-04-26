Stiles Points: Last Season's Play-In Tournament Trip Could Prove Large Saturday for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have heard about their inexperience all year long. It is one of two concerns any consumer can raise about a 57-win team in the toughest conference the NBA has ever seen.
On Saturday, the team will embark on another first for this young group - their first playoff round game. Though, that is a bit of a technicality.
For all the hoopla that will follow Oklahoma City this postseason as they enter their year of firsts, the only place they have experience is inside the Smoothie King Center.
The exclamation mark on the 2022-23 season for the upstart Thunder is their play-in tournament win over the New Orleans Pelicans last April. Fighting their way through a sea of red to eliminate the Pelicans from the posteason.
Despite falling the next game in Minnesota to end a game shy of their first trip to the NBA Playoffs, the Thunder earned valuable experience on the road in a high stakes game.
Despite the rocking atmosphere in the Bayou, the Thunder weathered the storm and now knows what it takes to win in NOLA.
Without getting caught off guard by the road crowd, a win on Saturday afternoon would almost assure a series victory. In what is a pseudo must-win contest for the Pelicans as no team has ever mounted a 3-0 comeback.
