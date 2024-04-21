Jalen Williams Understands the Value In Calming Nerves Before Big Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) are just hours away from their first playoff game in Oklahoma City since 2019. At shoot around on Sunday, Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins met with the media before tipping off their playoff run.
As the anticipation mounts for his first playoff game, Williams was asked if there is the possibility of being too amped and how you combat that energy.
“Whenever you have high-stakes games, any game that means a lot, I think it’s easy to let adrenaline kinda take over. I feel like you can also use it to your advantage. You don’t ever want to be too calm going to games," Williams said following Sunday's shoot around.
Williams was also asked about the Pelicans matchup specifically after playing New Orleans three times this season to the tune of a 2-1 record.
“It’s been high level competition every time we play them. I think towards the end of the year, everybody was really battling for spots," the rising star forward said.
At shootaround Wiggins mentioned he is excited for the playoff crowd, to look out and see a "sea of white" with fans decked out in their free tee shirts and hoped the crowd will bark as the team runs out and during the game as the players do after each win.
Game 1 tips off at 8:30 PM CT on TNT in the Paycom Center as the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the playoffs.
