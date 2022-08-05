OKC Thunder: Predicting Chet Holmgren’s Rookie Statistics

The No. 2 overall pick in any draft has chance to be the key to changing a franchise, which is exactly what Chet Holmgren will look to do with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Entering the third year of their rebuild, the Thunder are hopeful that the 7-footer can develop into the face of the franchise one day.

Holmgren is projected to do great things in Oklahoma City during his first season, which is why he’s currently second in NBA Rookie of the Year odds. He’ll have the opportunity to play a ton of minutes and will also have the green light to do nearly anything on the court.

With that in mind, what might Holmgren’s statistics look like during his rookie season? It’s likely he gets better as the season goes on, but when the 2022-23 campaign comes to an end, his numbers could look something like this.

13.7 PPG

7.9 RPG

1.9 APG

1.8 BPG

50.4% FG

37.6% 3P

91% FT

This level of production would be wildly impressive for a rookie, but the 7-footer truly does everything. He’ll be an impact player on both ends of the floor while being efficient in most situations.

Holmgren is on the record saying he wants to be part of the 50/40/90 club, but that will be difficult in year one as he learns the NBA game. Regardless, he’s got a good chance to get very close.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.