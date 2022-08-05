Skip to main content

OKC Thunder: Predicting Chet Holmgren’s Rookie Statistics

Could Chet Holmgren put up the numbers to win NBA Rookie of the Year?
The No. 2 overall pick in any draft has chance to be the key to changing a franchise, which is exactly what Chet Holmgren will look to do with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Entering the third year of their rebuild, the Thunder are hopeful that the 7-footer can develop into the face of the franchise one day.

Holmgren is projected to do great things in Oklahoma City during his first season, which is why he’s currently second in NBA Rookie of the Year odds. He’ll have the opportunity to play a ton of minutes and will also have the green light to do nearly anything on the court.

With that in mind, what might Holmgren’s statistics look like during his rookie season? It’s likely he gets better as the season goes on, but when the 2022-23 campaign comes to an end, his numbers could look something like this.

  • 13.7 PPG
  • 7.9 RPG
  • 1.9 APG
  • 1.8 BPG
  • 50.4% FG
  • 37.6% 3P
  • 91% FT

This level of production would be wildly impressive for a rookie, but the 7-footer truly does everything. He’ll be an impact player on both ends of the floor while being efficient in most situations.

Holmgren is on the record saying he wants to be part of the 50/40/90 club, but that will be difficult in year one as he learns the NBA game. Regardless, he’s got a good chance to get very close.

