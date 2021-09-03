Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Tre Mann

In this prospect evaluation series, InsideTheThunder.com breaks down Tre Mann and every member of the Thunder as future prospects.

With their second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Tre Mann. A 6-foot-5 scorer, he has the ability to do a little bit of everything at both guard positions.

Mann played two college seasons at Florida, showing quite a bit of improvement between years one and two. During his sophomore campaign, we was the best player on the team and was ready to make the jump to the NBA.

While there’s definitely things he will need to improve upon if he’s going to be a solid player at the next level, his scoring should translate immediately in the NBA for Oklahoma City.

As each player in this series is evaluated, it’s important to consider the prospect they are now, but more importantly how they could look in five years when the Thunder are a competitive playoff team once again.

Last Season’s Numbers

As the heart of the offense last season at Florida, Mann averaged 16.0 points per contest. He also produced 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. A proven scorer and facilitator, he’ll be a spark off the bench as a rookie in OKC.

In a league where shooting is a necessity, Mann fits the mold. He has unlimited range and converted on over 40 percent of his threes last season in college. Although he’ll have to shoot from deeper in the NBA, Mann shouldn’t have much of a problem with the extra distance.

Mann had the opportunity to play with the Thunder’s summer league team last month in Las Vegas. He had to leave early for personal reasons, but showed a ton of promise in the games he did play in.

Through two games, Mann put on a show with a number of jaw-dropping plays. Already a fan favorite, he’s established himself as an exciting offensive player.

Mann finished the summer averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He really struggled from the floor, but got the shots he wanted, meaning his efficiency shouldn’t be concerning.

Fit On Current Roster

At 20 years old, Mann will be one of many young guard prospects that the Thunder evaluate this season. While he’ll have to compete for minutes, there’s no question he’ll get plenty of playing time as OKC looks to develop his game.

Mann’s ability to play both guard positions will also play in his favor when it comes to making his way into the rotation.

On a team in which everyone will get opportunity to take shots, Mann should thrive. Especially in a bench role where he can come in and be a primary scorer, the rookie should have quite a few games this season where he’s one of the team’s leading scorers.

Mann still needs to get quite a bit stronger, which will be a focal point for him this season.

Long-Term Fit

Over the next few years, Mann should only continue to grow as an offensive player. What will be more important for his long-term role will be the other aspects of his game, including defense.

If he’s able to become more well-rounded, Mann will have a spot on this Thunder roster for a long time. However, if he becomes nothing more than just a scorer, his playing time will be limited. Even the best scoring guards in the NBA have to be serviceable defenders and facilitators.

Again, this OKC roster is extremely deep at the guard position. Even being a first-round pick, there’s no guarantee that Mann has a solidified role long-term. However, he’s got the tools to become a future NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Prospect Grade

B+

Mann might not ever be a consistent starter in the NBA. With that in mind, he doesn’t have to be if he wants to be successful in this Thunder system.

Oklahoma City has its backcourt of the future with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. They also have Lu Dort among other young guards on the roster. If Mann can just be a well-rounded shooter and role player off the bench, he’ll be worth the pick.

Mann is still an excellent prospect simply due to the ceiling as a scorer. Regardless of what happens with the rest of his game, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him average nearly 20 points per game at some point in his career.

