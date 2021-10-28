OKC Thunder Pull Off First Win of Season Over Los Angeles Lakers

In Russell Westbrook's first game in OKC with a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, the Thunder pulled off their first win of the season.

At the end of the first quarter on Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder were in a huge hole, down 41-19 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a game in which the Thunder could have easily given up against one of the best teams in the NBA, but chipped away at the deficit instead. At halftime, Oklahoma City was down by 16 points and still seemingly out of the game.

Everything would change in the third quarter.

In quarter three, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 17 points, giving the Thunder a two-point lead heading into the final frame.

From there, OKC opened up a lead of eight points, slowly pulling away. The Lakers pulled within one point with just 50 seconds left, with the score sitting at 116-115.

It wasn't enough, as the young Thunder team held on late and pulled off a 123-115 victory. It was a 26-point comeback that should be a huge momentum builder going forward.

Rookie Josh Giddey had another excellent night, finishing with 18 points and ten assists. His tenth assist came on a perfect pass late in the game to set up center Derrick Favors.

Who was perhaps the most impressive on Wednesday night was Darius Bazley, who desperately needed a bounce back game. In his pregame presser, Bazley was visibly frustrated with the way he's played to this point in the season.

“I got a lot of work to do. That’s it," said Bazley.

He finished the night with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Bazley was the Thunder's leading point scorer at half with 13, carrying the team offensively through the first two quarters.

For the Lakers, with LeBron James sitting out, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis led the team with a combined 50 points, 22 rebounds and 15 assists on the night.

Oklahoma City will now head out West, with matchups on the road against the Warriors, Clippers and Lakers over the next week.

