OKC Thunder Sign Eugene Omoruyi to Two-Way Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder have secured their second and final two-way spot.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract, per his agent Mike George.

Omoruyi, age 25, spent three seasons at Rutgers before taking a redshirt year to play at Oregon. With the Ducks, Omoruyi placed career-bests across the board, finishing his senior campaign averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on a 37.6% three-point clip en route to All-Pac-12 honors.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Omoruyi netted a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. However, a season-ending foot injury called his rookie season quits just two months into the NBA season. Following his medical assessment, the Mavericks waived him later in the month.

Omoruyi hardly grazed the NBA hardwood as a rookie, placing 18 minutes across four games. However, he did show signs with the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate. In eight Winter Showcase Cup games, Omoruyi averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across eight games.

The 25-year-old has some Prep-school ties with Thunder guard Lu Dort. Though Omoruyi and Dort come from different graduating classes, 2016 and 2019, respectively – they both graduated from Orangeville Prep in Orangeville, Ontario.

At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Omoruyi shares common measurables with that of Oklahoma City’s incoming rookie class. As of today, all five of the Thunder’s incoming roster additions, excluding Exhibit-10 signees, possess at least a 7-foot wingspan.

While Omoruyi’s role is yet to be established within the Thunder organization, he'll likely be a top member of the Oklahoma City Blue for most of the season. Due to his combination of frame, perimeter improvement, and two-way upside, Omoruyi should be an established piece of the Thunder roster.

Eugene Omoruyi joins Lindy Waters III as the Thunder's pair of two-way signees on the roster.

