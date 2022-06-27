OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Gabe Brown

With NBA Summer League around the corner, forward Gabe Brown will be looking to make his mark with the Thunder.

In the months leading up to training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a major platform to showcase their talent in the NBA Summer League. While many players have their roster spot solidified, a handful of Thunder members will be competition for a training camp gig, and ultimately a roster spot.

Let’s take a look at Gabe Brown, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio:

Brown, age 22, played four seasons with the Spartans. Brown was a key bench piece under Tom Izzo in his first three seasons, but an increased role as a senior bolstered his stock and netted the forward All-Big Ten honors in the process.

At 6-foot-7, Brown is a small forward who lives on the offensive end. He’s a left-handed sharpshooter, who notably shot 38.2% on over five threes this season, and he carries some sneaky hops that carry over on both ends of the floor. The Ypsilanti-native thrives primarily playing off the ball, making him an interesting option for alleviating floor spacing.

The Oklahoma City Thunder inked Brown to an Exhibit-10 contract on Friday, placing him under a one-year, minimum contract that counts against the team’s 20-man offseason roster limit.

Roster Outlook:

Despite going undrafted, it is apparent that the Thunder have clear interest in Gabe Brown. While Sam Presti and Will Dawkins were fielding media questions post-draft, OKC Blue GM Nazr Mohammed was in the war room discussing Exhibit-10 deals. Early into Friday morning, the former Spartan was on board.

While it's unlikely Brown makes the final 15-man roster, there's a legitimate chance he may break into the team's training camp roster in hopes of a two-way deal.

Since tracking began nine seasons ago, the Thunder ranked 269 out of 270 in three-point catch-and-shoot percentage, nailing just 32.6% of attempts. As a career 37.9% shooter from deep, Brown has a skill set the team needs. At the small forward spot, he also falls into place for one of there rotational needs, too.

Brown has a unique archetype for an undrafted candidate and there's reason to believe he may have more gas in the tank as a late bloomer. As of now, Brown is widely under-the-radar going into Summer League play. However, with premier floor spacing, he has the chance to turn some heads in Vegas.

