OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Kameron Woods

In the months leading up to training camp, the Thunder organization have a major platform to showcase their talent both on and off the court in the NBA Summer League. While many players are looking to find an outlet for their skills, the same sentiment will be shared amongst coaching staffs this month.

Let’s take a look at Kameron Woods, the Thunder's Head Coach for the upcoming Summer League circuits.

Bio:

Following a four-year career with the Butler Bulldogs, highlighted by 956 rebounds, the second-most in school history, Kameron Woods played a career 99 games with the Oklahoma City Blue across the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. While playing in the Thunder organization, he utilized his 6-foot-9 frame to provide help inside, averaging 4.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue.

Woods translated his skill set over to the coaching ranks, beginning his work as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Blue in 2018. Following two season's with the G League affiliate, he earned his own call-up of sorts, joining the Thunder as a Player Development Coach in the 2020-21 season. He now works as an Assistant Coach for the Thunder.

Woods manned the first chair with the Thunder in last season's Las Vegas Summer League, leading the group to a victory in the team's finale versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Outlook:

While Woods is expected to remain in an Assistant Coaching role, he's an up-and-coming star within the Thunder ranks. Joining the Thunder's coaching staff at age 27, now being age 29, Woods is one of the youngest bright minds not just within the organization, but the entire league.

Woods will have a slew of potential rotations at hand headed into Salt Lake City and Las Vegas as the Thunder's blend of rookies and returning members gives him plenty of great on-court options.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.