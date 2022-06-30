Skip to main content

OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Lindy Waters III

Barring injury, Lindy Waters III is good to go for the Summer League.

In the months leading up to training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a major platform to showcase their talent in the NBA Summer League. While many players have their roster spot solidified, a handful of Thunder members will be competing for a training camp gig, and ultimately a roster spot.

Let’s take a look at guard Lindy Waters III, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

The Bio:

Lindy Waters III made one of the most seismic jumps in basketball last season, going from being a member of the Enid Outlaws of the TBL to closing the season out for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Waters III caught some attention with the Oklahoma City Blue last season, shooting 48.8% from threes across 16 regular-season games. Upon his call-up to a two-way deal, he remained consistent averaging 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per contest.

The former Oklahoma State alum provided the Thunder with a high-end perimeter piece to close the season. With him inked to another two-way contract, his role projects to be the same.

Roster Outlook:

Barring a shocker, Waters III enters the Summer League with a deal etched in stone.

While Sam Presti has noted shedding guaranteed money is part of the process, Waters III’s ability to space the floor both on the catch and on the move makes him an option the Thunder need, given their feeble three-point efforts last season.

